Frederick Police: 2 hurt, suspect down near Ft. Detrick after active shooting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police say they are responding to an active shooting in Frederick Tuesday morning on the 8400 block of Progress Drive.

Police ask residents to avoid the area of Progress Drive and Opposumtown Pike.

Police say there are two victims and a suspect is “down.” There are no details on any of their conditions.

Military base Fort Detrick and surrounding schools, including Frederick Community College, are on lockdown.

