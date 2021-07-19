Frederick Police respond to mental health emergency

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police responded to the 800 block of Stratford Way around noon on Monday due to a mental health crisis and the report that the man had access to weapons.

Police said that a family member went to the police station to report the crisis and that their son had rifles as well as other weapons in the home. The family member said that the man was making threats.

Police said that the man had already left the home after they arrived. They are still looking for him; police said that “there is no threat to the community” and no injuries reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.