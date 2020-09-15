Frederick Police Officers able to work remotely

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After a vote by the city’s alderman, Frederick Police Officers will be able to perform some work-related tasks from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrol officers wouldn’t be able to work from home, but officers could be able to do things such as paperwork and some types of training while working remotely. This option is available for sworn-in officers during the pandemic and 14 days after the state of emergency ends.

Additionally, any officer who has been exposed to the coronavirus and are quarantined will be able to complete their tasks from home. An officer who wants to work remotely will have to get approval from their supervisors.