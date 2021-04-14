Frederick Police make arrest after 2020 homicide

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police said that they have arrested 45-year-old Santos Margarito Turcios Benitez following the homicide of 37-year-old Kelly Serra in July 2020.

Police said that that patrol officers were on foot in the area between 66 Waverley Drive and 90 Waverley Drive around 8:23 a.m. on July 29, 2020. While checking the area, one of the officers found Serra’s body. After investigating, detectives determined that her death was a homicide.

Police said the arrest was a “coordinated effort between detectives of the Frederick Police Department, Hempstead Police Department, Hempstead Investigations Unit, Glen Cove Police Department, New York State Police, FBI Gang Task Force, and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.”

Benitez, who is from Hempstead, New York, is in custody at the Nassau County Jail and awaiting extradition back to Frederick. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police said that this investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information or who may have surveillance should contact Detective K. Yackovich at kyackovich@frederickmdpolice.org, call the Frederick Police Department’s non-emergency line at (301) 600-2100, leave an anonymouse voicemail at (201) 600-TIPS, text the tip line at (240) 674-TIPS or email the tip line at fpdcrimetip@FrederickMDPolice.org.

