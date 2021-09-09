Frederick police investigating stabbing incident, one victim stabbed, second victim run over by car

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened on the Key Parkway on Wednesday night. Police report multiple victims in this case, one who was stabbed and a second who was assaulted.

After 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers were called to the 1100 block of Key Parkway for multiple reports of a woman who was run over by a car and then stabbed as well as a second male stabbing victim.

Police then began investigating the incident as an assault, specifically as a vehicular assault, and a stabbing. After further investigation, police learned the woman was not stabbed, only the male victim.

Police also say it was the male stabbing victim who ran over the female victim also involved in this incident.

Both victims were flown to the Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where their conditions remain unknown at this time.

Police say they are investigating a number of suspects in this incident but have not yet made any arrests or charges.

Due to the nature of the assault, the male stabbing victim will not face criminal charges for running over the female victim.