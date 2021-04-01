Frederick Police investigating series of slashed tire incidents

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department is investigating a recent string of slashed tire incidents in the downtown area.

Now, police need your help as they continue their investigative efforts. Any Ring camera footage that residents could supply to the department could be helpful in solving this case.

FPD encourages all residents to park in well-lit areas to help discourage an offender from tampering with your vehicle. Investing in a camera system if you can afford one can also help deliver video evidence that could be helpful in catching the offender or offenders.

Police also believe there are similar incidents that have not been reported. If your tires have been slashed or tampered with, or if you have any information about the string of slashing, you are encouraged to contact the Frederick Police Department.

Anyone who is in the downtown area and has observed something unusual or who may have cameras in that area, please contact Frederick Police Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department’s tip lines: