Frederick Police investigating fatal single-vehicle accident at a stormwater pond

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Frederick Police Department said they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident at a stormwater pond located off from Monocacy Boulevard.
Police say they received a call around 7:00 a.m. Thursday after a bystander saw a vehicle at the pond. Police responded and shut down Monocacy Boulevard between South East Street and East South Street for period of time. The road have now been reopened.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
