Frederick Police investigate shooting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital.

According to police around 11:50 p.m. Monday night, detectives responded to the 500 Block of Boysenberry Lane for a reported shooting. An adult victim was found wounded and was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe two groups of people known to each other got into an argument when the shooting occurred.

The investigation is still underway and FPD is asking anyone with information to contact Det. Dewees at 240-409-0280 or DDewees@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.