Frederick police investigate a shooting threat at Monocacy Middle school

Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department investigated a school shooting threat that involved Frederick County Public Schools on Sunday. 

No one was harmed, but the school says the threat originated from a social media posting involving students at Monocacy Middle School.

According to FCPS, there was a threat involving a plan to shoot students at the school.

School officials say the families of specific targets have been made aware of this situation. The Frederick Police Department have identified a suspect. Through the investigation, police said that “suspects did not have access to the means to carry out the plan”.

This matter is still under investigation.

