Frederick Police, Fire and Rescue Departments kick-off ‘Battle of Badges’ to help blood shortage

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick police department and Frederick county Firefighters are having a Battle of Badges to do their part in helping the nationwide blood shortage.

Police and firefighters and their supporters will compete to see which agency will come out on top for securing the most blood through blood donations.

Both Police Chief Jason Lando and Fire Chief Tom Coe even made a promotional video encouraging more people to give blood during their blood drive on Jan. 27.

Even though all appointment slots have been filled, they still encourage residents to donate blood when they can.