Frederick Police execute “high risk” search and seizure warrants in connection with armed robberies, shots fired reports

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police closed multiple downtown blocks Tuesday night to execute what they called a “high risk” search and seizure warrant. The operation was made in response to firearm discharges and armed robberies in the area

Police say four firearm discharges in the area of W. 6th Street have been reported since the end of March this year, and five armed robberies have been reported in the same area since December 2020.

After a man was arrested in Baltimore County for an armed carjacking in downtown Frederick, investigation led police to two suspects living on the 500 and 600 block of Bentz Street. Police closed Bentz Street, W. 6th Street and surrounding blocks from 9 p.m. to around 11 p.m. for the “threat of injuries posed to the community and the officers.”

The warrants for these two residences were executed simultaneously in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Hagerstown Police Department. WCSO and FCSO provided SWAT team assistance. Overall, over 50 officers participated.

FPD Lieutenant Alcorn told WDVM that several people were detained from both locations, but were eventually released. Alcorn said the department is working with the state’s attorney to determine appropriate charges, which are expected to be filed. Items were seized from both locations, but specifics were not disclosed.

Nobody was injured during the execution of the warrants, police say. The investigation remains “very active.”