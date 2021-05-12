Frederick Police Department participate in Law Enforcement United Road to Hope Ruff Ride to remember lost officers

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — This week dozens of officers are taking part in the Law Enforcement United Road to Hope Ruff Ride. Three of the Frederick Police Department’s own are participating.

The bike ride is 184.5 miles long and takes 3 days days to complete. It starts in Cumberland, Maryland and goes all the way to Washington, D.C. to pay homage to those who risk their lives day in and day out on the line of duty.

Law Enforcement United donates all of the money they raise to multiple foundations such as Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) Kids Camp for surviving children of killed officers.

James Dodson, a Frederick Police Officer, said, “When they give their lives in line of duty, they’re leaving their kids behind. And it’s important to help those kids carry on.”

President of Law Enforcement United’s Maryland division, Scott Humphrey says that these are some challenging times for officers across the country so unity is important more than ever. There are riders from Arizona, Minnesota, Florida, Colorado and Virginia.

Humphrey said, “We come together for a common cause, just like we do in our jobs. In our profession, to serve others and to help one another.”

May 15 is Police Officer’s Memorial Day, and flags are expected to be flown at half staff in remembrance to all of those who lost their lives on the line of service.