Frederick Police Department investigates property damage following protest

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police have announced that there were multiple instances of property being damaged following an “Abolish the Police” rally on Friday.

The rally lasted for around two hours and began around 6:30 p.m. at Baker Park in Downtown Frederick. It was hosted by the Frederick Socialists. Police said that around 30 people attended, and FPD provided traffic control.

Police said that the following things were damaged:

Flags were set on fire at the intersection of Bentz & Patrick and 2nd & College.

The actual street was spray-painted at Bentz & Patrick.

A house was spray-painted at 3rd & Bentz.

A vehicle was vandalized at 6th & Market.

Police said that one man was detained as part of the investigation, but no arrests have been made and the man has since been released. There were no reported injuries throughout the protest.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone who may have had property damaged by spray paint to contact them. People can leave information anonymously by calling the Frederick Police Department’s tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477), sending information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or sending a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).