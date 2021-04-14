Frederick Police Department celebrates dispatchers for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — April 11 through April 17 is a time to celebrate and thank those who answer our calls during an emergency and dedicate their lives to serving the public.

Telecommunicators play an integral role in keeping communities safe and are the first people you speak to during a crisis to help you stay calm and receive help as soon as possible. Dispatchers also handle a lot of administration calls that are important such as entering missing persons, investigative research, and running records.

Jessica Braxton, communications specialist at Frederick Police Department, said, “it’s important to remain calm cause you can heighten someone’s emotions based on your own. So if you can stay as calm as possible when it comes to our officers, they’re not running into a situation that we know may be dangerous but they’re not running into it at a heightened level because you as a dispatcher was upset.”