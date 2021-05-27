Frederick Police Department announces new community relation initiatives

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department announced new initiatives on Thursday with the goal of building community relations.

FPD said in a release, “It is FPD’s goal to ensure fair and equitable policing for every resident. In order to accomplish this, FPD must continually look for positive, meaningful, and non-traditional ways to build trust with all segments of the Frederick community.”

FPD said they will start by introducing its Multicultural Liaison Unit on July 1. This unit will have seven officers assigned as liaisons to five different communities. These officers will attend meetings and events within the communities and engage with local residents.

The officers are as follows, according to the release:

African American community – Officer Coty Campbell and Officer Tyler Branche

Asian American community – Officer Nicholas Aylward

Deaf/Hard of hearing community – Officer Maggie Lee

Hispanic/Latino community – Officer Mike Grunwell and Officer Ethan Ramos

LGBTQIA+ community – Officer Sean Geiser

FPD will also be starting a new partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick on July 1. Officers will “visit the club five afternoons a week, participating in fun, educational activities with kids 6-16 years of age.” Officers from all units and all ranks will be participating in this program to connect with kids across the city.

Chief of Police Jason Lando was quoted in the release as saying, “The Frederick Police Department is known for being a leader in policing. We are committed to staying ahead of the curve in how we train our officers and the innovative ways in which we work with our residents. At a time when many in policing are stepping back, our officers are stepping up. I could not be more proud of their willingness to serve our community. These two programs are the first of many exciting initiatives we have planned for the residents of Frederick.”