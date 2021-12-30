Frederick Police Department announces death of Officer Greg Santangelo

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department announced that Officer Greg Santangelo died Tuesday night from COVID-19 complications.

Santangelo graduated from the FPD Training Academy in 2013 and served on Patrol Squad A until 2015 before he moved on to the training unit.

Frederick Police says, he was the lead instructor for eight entry-level academies, various lateral academies and one comparative compliance course.

Frederick Police stated in a Facebook post, “His love and passion for law enforcement is directly responsible for developing many of our highly trained community-oriented officers who serve this great City. Additionally, he trained officers from many of our neighboring agencies including Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick Police Department, Hagerstown Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and as far away as Garrett County Sheriff’s Office.”

Santangelo’s law enforcement family went on to write, “The legacy he leaves behind has made this community, and so many others, better and safer than before he arrived. We will miss his personality, knowledge and dedication tremendously. May you Rest In Peace, brother. You will never be forgotten. Please keep Officer Santangelo’s family and our FPD family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”