Frederick Police Chief is not expected to be finalized until next month

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Frederick is working hard to choose its next police chief, but the city does not expect to have a finalized decision until next month.

The city is thoroughly conducting background investigations of each candidate, which is expected to be completed by next month.

The investigation includes checking the candidate’s civil and criminal history, credit history, education, driving records, and more.

City officials say they are determined to select the right candidate although it may take some time.

Allen Etzler, Public information, Outreach Coordinator for the City of Frederick, stated:

“The city’s hope is to find the best candidate for the next chief. We want someone who’s going to come in and continue to protect and serve the residents of the city of Frederick, and we have to take our time. We want to consider all the community feedback, we received over 130 responses on our community feedback survey, and we need to continue to make sure that we examine each candidate thoroughly.”

All feedback from locals is being taken under consideration and officials are working hard to ensure the chief will meet resident’s needs.