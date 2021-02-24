Frederick Police charge two men in connection with shooting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police have charged two Frederick men in connection with a Feb. 9 shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Police say there are other suspects at large in the shooting.

Police say before Sirreginald Benton, 23, was taken into custody Feb 12., he tried to flee, ramming an unmarked police car and injuring an officer before fleeing on foot.

Benton came under suspicion when an officer found his vehicle matched the description of the car involved in the Feb. 9 shooting. An unmarked police unit surveilled Benton’s car, and when they tried to stop Benton, police say he intentionally rammed the car and fled on foot with his passenger.

Benton was arrested shortly after, when police say they found a handgun in his possession. The officer suffered minor injuries.

The passenger was questioned and released – police do not believe they were connected to the shooting.

On Feb. 21, an arrest warrant was obtained for Mekhi Davis, 23. Davis was arrested without incident as he arrived for an appointment at a courthouse, police say.

Both men were taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for processing. Benton is charged with:

First- and second degree assault

Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement

Accessory after the fact (related to 1 st Degree Assault)

Degree Assault) Handgun on Person

Handgun in Vehicle

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Davis is charged with:

Reckless Endangerment

Use of a Firearm during a Felony

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm

Illegal Possession of ammunition

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on person

Possession of a Firearm with a prior Felony Conviction

Handgun in Vehicle

Discharge of a Firearm within City Limits

Police say an investigation is ongoing and they are working to locate further suspects. FPD says anyone with further information in this case can contact them by calling 301-600-8477 or emailing fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org,