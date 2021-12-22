Frederick Police arrest teen for S. Pendleton shooting

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department has arrested a teen in connection to a shooting that left one man injured.

The shooting happened in the early morning of Dec. 20 on South Pendleton Court. Arriving officers located an adult victim with a gunshot wound who was transported to an area trauma center for treatment and is in stable condition.

The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male. The victim was known to the juvenile suspect and this is believed to be an isolated incident.  The suspect is being charged as an adult in this case. 

