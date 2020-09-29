Frederick Police acting chief retires after 23 years of service

Acting Chief of Police Patrick Grossman announced his retirement after 23 years of service with the Frederick Police Department.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday, Acting Chief of Police Patrick Grossman announced his retirement after 23 years of duty.

He says every morning he continues to find the motivation to put on his uniform with the Frederick Police Department patch on his shoulder.

“The Frederick community makes it easy to serve,” Grossman said. “There’s a tremendous amount of support and generosity that they’ve not only shown me personally and professionally throughout my career but what they demonstrate and for the department is outstanding.”

Grossman began his career with the department in 1997, joining the 40th police academy. Prior to earning his police badge, Grossman had served in the United States Marine Corps.

“My last duty station in the Marine Corps, I was a platoon sergeant at the presidential retreat, Camp David,” Grossman explained. “It was actually there where I served with Captain Dwight Sommers and retiree from the police department, Paul Beliveau.”

In February, Grossman was tapped for the acting chief position after the departure of former chief Ed Hargis.

“He’s done a fantastic job over his career with the City of Frederick in police, but particularly, he’s dealt with a very challenging seven months with the pandemic and civic protest, but we’ve also made real progress,” explained the mayor for the City of Frederick, Michael O’Connor.

Grossman highlights that a significant move for the department was the expansion of body-worn cameras for officers. The collection of devices rose from 18 to 85 cameras, Grossman said.

“In order to lessen tensions to the greatest extent possible, sometimes having that body-worn camera makes citizens feel safer, more assured, but think the key point is not being afraid of transparency,” said Grossman.

Grossman says he considered himself for the chief of police position to permanently replace Hargis but ultimately decided to move towards retirement.

“This is both a professional and a personal decision,” said Grossman. “I still have numerous other professional goals and I have numerous other personal goals that I would like to accomplish.”

According to city officials, Captain Dwight Sommers will take over the role of acting chief after Grossman’s departure. The city continues a nationwide search to permanently fill the position. O’Connor adds that a search committee has been formed and will begin public meetings.

“We want to hear from the community the kinds of attributes and skills and ideals they have for what a police chief of Frederick should look like, what their demeanor should be, what their approach to policing should be—that’s all very important,” O’Connor explained.

Grossman says he fully supports his Capt. Sommers and the entire police force.

“There are many outstanding leaders within the ranks that are ready to step in and take charge and continue the outstanding job of which they have already exhibited on a daily basis,” Grossman said.

Grossman will continue to serve as acting chief until October 30th.