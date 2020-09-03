Frederick performance theaters weigh reopening plans as state enters Phase III

The Weinberg Center for the Arts and Maryland Ensemble Theatre are weighing plans to reopen for live performances as Maryland enters phase III.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As Maryland is set to enter Phase III of reopening on Friday evening, Frederick theaters are planning how or if live performances will resume.

“I’ve been doing theatre pretty much non-stop since I was in the eighth grade,” explained artistic director for the Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET), Tad Janes. “This is quite a challenge that we’re in right now.”

Governor Larry Hogan announced that indoor theaters can reopen with fifty percent capacity or 100 people per auditorium, whichever is less.

In Frederick, you can find three performing arts theaters on the same street. So when you can expect the opening curtain call?

Organizers with the MET and the Weinberg Center for the Arts say not anytime soon.

“The reaction [to the governor’s announcement] at first was like ‘Okay, great. What does this mean?’ And then you start to look at the details of it,” Janes said.

Best practice guidelines from the state say face masks are required inside the venue and performers shouldn’t interact with the patrons. There should be six feet between performers and among audience guests and households, the guidelines state.

For a small stage like those at the MET, capacity would be capped at about 25 people, meaning a slender ticket sales.

Janes explains that about 40 percent of the venue’s income is drawn by contributions. The remaining difference relies on ticket sales.

“When you’re working on those thin margins, can you afford to spend $20,000 to get a production up and then only have 25 people allowed in the audience? And you can’t pay actors that way and you can’t pay a director that way, and it’s really going to be a difficult situation,” he explained.

Just across the street, the Weinberg Center is home to a much larger theater but staff doesn’t anticipate hosting limited capacity, in-person events, like movie screenings, until at least October.

“If we can have 100 people in a 1200 seat house, we will start doing it cautiously,” said executive theater manager at the Weinberg Center, John Healey.

On Thursday afternoon, County Executive Jan Gardner announced that Frederick County will advance the governor’s reopening plan here locally. For now, both theaters plan to continue with online programming like virtual concerts and comedy shows.

For more information on the Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s programming, visit https://marylandensemble.org/ You can find information on the Weinberg Center for the Arts programming at https://weinbergcenter.org/