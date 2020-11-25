Frederick organizations join forces to provide low-income seniors with Thanksgiving meals

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Just in time for the holidays, the organization SOAR (Supporting Older Adults through Resources) partnered with Spring Arbor of Frederick to provide 120 thanksgiving meals to seniors with limited resources.

“We decided this year more than ever, they need it,” said Leslie Schultz, president and founder of SOAR. “They just need to know they’re being thought of and I think that goes a long way.”

SOAR is a non-profit organization that serves seniors in Frederick County. SOAR began serving holiday meals to seniors who would otherwise go without, about 6 years ago. From humble beginnings, the operation has grown and they are now able to serve 125 meals and over 120 bags of groceries and pour in over $300,000 worth of services back into the community.

2020 has been a tumultuous year, full of stress and uncertainty, but one thing that remains constant is Frederick County’s ability to band together when it needs it most, and no pandemic could ever change that.

When Spring Arbor first learned that the caterer SOAR has used for events in the past, went out of business due to the pandemic, they were more than happy to step up to the plate.

“We’re in a position to do that, we have two commercial kitchens here,” said Pamm Dalton, Marketing and Sales Director of Spring Arbor of Frederick. “We’re also in a position where we can donate the food which would help the organization significantly. Spring Arbor is just so happy to be able to help out seniors who are so deserving and have done so much over their lifetime, it’s just a little thing we can do to help out.”

While culinary staff from Spring Arbor prepped the meals, volunteers helped load meals and bags of groceries provided by the Food Bank at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, into their cars for no-contact distribution.

In the true spirit of Thanksgiving, numerous people came together to show there’s more than one way to show you care, whether it be by simply donating food, money, or your time.

“Everyone is stretched right now, emotionally, mentally, physically and financially and so how do we pull together and still achieve what our seniors need, which is the main goal here,” said Schultz

SOAR will also do holiday deliveries again on Christmas. Click here, to learn how you can participate.