Frederick Nurse latest VaxCash Winner

The VaxCash Promotion was created by Gov. Larry Hogan in May

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick, Maryland nurse is the latest winner in the $2 million VaxCash Promotion.

Jennifer LeBaron, 24, was selected in the June 19 drawing for a $40,000 prize.

In a statement, LeBaron said she was in disbelief when she learned she was selected.

“It took me a few days to reply after receiving the initial call because I just didn’t believe it,” Jennifer told Lottery officials. “Then, a co-worker of mine said it was the real thing and that I should call back.”

Since LeBaron is a nurse, she was able to receive her vaccination early. She has also seen the firsthand impacts of COVID-19.

“I chose to get vaccinated to protect those with compromised immune systems and older people,” said LeBaron. “I didn’t really do it for myself. I was thinking about other people.”

Two other VaxCash Promotions winners, who chose to remain anonymous claimed their prizes on June 25. One winner was from Harford County and the other was from Prince George’s County.

The VaxCash Promotion was created by Gov. Larry Hogan in May in partnership with Maryland Lottery and the Maryland Department of Health in an effort to get Marylander’s vaccinated.