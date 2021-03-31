Frederick Nonprofit Summit goes virtual

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — This year’s Frederick Nonprofit Summit is going virtual.

The Nonprofit Summit’s goal is to bring diverse and enriched education opportunities to our local nonprofits. Many times nonprofits do not have the resources to go to large conferences especially as many are impacted by the pandemic financially, so the virtual summit makes the opportunity for collaboration accessible.

The topic of the summit is about the future of the nonprofit sector while looking at equity, inclusion, governance, and leadership.The event features nearly 300 nonprofit leaders, nationally recognized speaker Vu Le, and panelists with diverse backgrounds and expertise.

Leigh Adams, Ausherman Family Foundation’s Executive Director said, “you’ll be able to hear from some of the industry’s experts in the field of philanthropy, and the nonprofit world. And it’ll also be a chance to connect with your neighbors. It’s a great sense of community and everyone is kind of focused on the same goal, that’s enhancing our community.”

The summit is April 8th and registration is still open for those interested in learning more for nonprofits. Click here to learn more.