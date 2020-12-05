Frederick nonprofit leader announces plans to step down

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Kai Hagen, the founder and executive director of Envision Frederick County has left the organization to move on to other ventures.

During his time of leadership, Hagen promoted civil leadership and sustainability. He is also a co-founder of the Smarter Growth Alliance of Frederick County. Hagen is currently a member of the county council.

Linda Norris-Waldt, who has previously worked with Envision Frederick County and has a long history with recycling, waste diversion, and composting, will become the next executive director.

“I think it means great things,” said Elizabeth Bauer, chair of Envision Frederick County. “She’s got a lot of knowledge in this area, and she’s already been transitioning into the role, and I’m extremely impressed and excited about having Linda join the team.”

Envision Frederick County promotes government transparency as well as sustainability awareness across the county. Hagen, as well as other members of the organization, speak out about smart growth as the county expands.

“It’s a platform for people to get involved, get to know each other, and to hear about things that they may not know anything about,” Bauer said.