Frederick NAACP and Frederick Progressives meet to discuss COVID-19 disparities in minority communities

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The NAACP and Frederick Progressives held a meeting to discuss COVID-19 in the Black and Latinx communities.

Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer and Shawn Dennison of the Frederick County Health Department were also in attendance to address any specific concerns participants had. The session took a look at statistics, disparities, underlying conditions, testing, and vaccine information.

The health department’s goal is to better understand the disparities that exist and find ways to bridge the gap through these conversations.

“We will have a greater understanding of what might be concerning people for us to then identify if some of the concern is based on not having information or having misinformation,” Brookmeyer said.