Frederick mother and daughter write children books to help diversify young readers

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Books are excellent tools to help encourage children and allow them to see influential characters they can aspire to be.

However, the Children’s Book Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison looked at over 3,000 children’s books published in the United States last year and found only 14 percent had black, Latino, Asian, or Native American main characters.

Many minority children do not read books with characters that look like them, and it can be discouraging for some children if they do not see the proper representation of their ethnic background.

Frederick native Chaunetta Anderson and her eight-year-old daughter Trinity always had hopes of writing a book.

Anderson is a school teacher and a mother of four. She always noticed the lack of representation minorities played in books. To fill the gap, Anderson and her eight-year-old daughter decided to write a book in hopes of diversifying young readers.







“Black Girl Magic Sprinkles” and “The Crew Beyond What You See” are both written by Anderson and her daughter. The books contain young African American characters, who have goals to become beyond the stereotypes placed upon them.

“No matter your race, age, or class, I want all children to know that they can achieve anything. It is very hard for minorities to see themselves in certain ways because as children we do not see a lot of representation. I want these books to motivate kids and let them know anything is possible,” said Anderson.





For more information on Anderson’s books, visit their website.