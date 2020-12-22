Frederick mom uses Instagram to spread autism awareness

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Autism Speaks, the largest autism advocacy organization in the United States, reported 1 in 54 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism. Experts say boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls.

In an effort to raise awareness and promote autism-friendly environments, one local Frederick mom is using Instagram to make a difference.

Brittany Vance has a four-year-old son named Amari. When Amari was just two-years-old, Vance noticed he battled with language and sensory issues, and doctors confirmed it was autism. Since then, Vance made it her mission to spread awareness and create change for the autism community.









Vance and Amari took to the social media platform Instagram, where they posted photos and videos showing what they consider autism friendly environments.

They quickly gained the attention of local businesses, who began working together to help them understand how to engage with people with autism.

“My hope for the future for everyone with a disability need is to be accepted. I want more people to gain knowledge of autism and other disabilities because if more people become aware, we can all make a difference,” said Vance.

For more information on Autism visit Autism Speaks’ website.