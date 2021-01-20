Frederick minority owned business Facebook page wins an award

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — It’s no secret that the pandemic has local businesses struggling to stay afloat. Despite widespread hardship, some are dedicated to assisting their local economy.

Two Frederick women were awarded for their efforts on Facebook to help minority-owned businesses during the pandemic.

Ysela Bravo and Kristin Brown formed a Facebook group called “Frederick Minority Owned Businesses” where they push for locals to connect with minority business owners and use their platform to showcase all the minority businesses in Frederick.

The two were recently awarded by the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs in recognition of their technological contribution to the Frederick community.

The award signifies excellence through the creation of a social media platform by promoting Frederick County Minority businesses to over 5,000 members.

Bravo and Kristin say all businesses that stayed afloat during the pandemic should feel fortunate and they hope to continue growing their page to help the community.