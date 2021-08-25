Frederick, Md.-based program “Getting Ahead” aims to help adults struggling financially

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The United Way of Frederick County recently reported ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained but Employed) households have struggled the most during the pandemic.

In an effort to combat this issue, a program in Frederick Maryland hosted by the Seton Center, wants to help change all of that by providing families with resources to build a successful future.

“Getting Ahead” is a 16-session free workshop, located in Emmitsburg and the city of Frederick. The program compensates participants for their time and effort and aims to help members develop a plan to enhance their skills and further their careers.

Counselors provide resources and assessments to help those who are struggling overcome poverty and push ahead to stability.

“It’s very hopeful to sit with other people who know exactly what you’re going through. This program is very beneficial, you make a plan for yourself, but you also build a community of support. It’s definitely a judgment-stigma-free zone,” said Kelly Overholtzer, case manager and Getting Ahead program manager at the Seton Center Outreach Office.

Getting Ahead is open to any adult in Frederick County who is low-income, struggling to make ends meet and wants to make plans to get ahead

If someone is looking to start in September, they should apply by September 15. There is no cost to apply and those who are accepted to the program will be compensated for their time.

Getting Ahead is available in Frederick at the EURCC church, in partnership with Religious Coalition, Steadfast, and St. Vincent DePaul for this group, or in Emmitsburg at Seton Center.

Interested individuals can call 301-447-6102 ext 17 or apply online

To apply in Frederick City, applicants can go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScnFbvWpE_QBpouTLsoDpRa_WAG5BaBW_E05XvO6vu2nHhPyA/viewform

To apply in Northern Frederick County, applicants can go to: https://setoncenter.org/our-programs/getting-ahead/