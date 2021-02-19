Frederick Mayor O’Connor announces Jason Lando as next Police Chief

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Mayor O’Connor presented his selection for the city’s Chief of Police to the Board of Alderman and the board approved the appointment of Jason Lando.

Two finalists were announced in October, Jason Lando and Cleveland Spruill. Spruill is the Chief of Police in Athens-Clarke county Georgia.

Lando is the Police Commander at the Pittsburg Bureau of Police and is in his 21st year of service with the Bureau. He has also served at the rank of Commander since 2014.

When the search began Mayor Michael O’Connor said he was looking for a candidate that will be visible and involved in the community. He also added that it would be a long search to ensure they find the right person to fill the role.

The city announced in January that the police chief wouldn’t be announced until February because they are thoroughly conducting background investigations of each candidate. The investigation included checking the candidate’s civil and criminal history, credit history, education, driving records, and more.

Allen Etzler, Public information, Outreach Coordinator for the City of Frederick, stated: “The city’s hope is to find the best candidate for the next chief. We want someone who’s going to come in and continue to protect and serve the residents of the city of Frederick, and we have to take our time. We want to consider all the community feedback, we received over 130 responses on our community feedback survey, and we need to continue to make sure that we examine each candidate thoroughly.”

Community members also had the chance to share key issues they’d like to see focused on during the first 100 days of the chief’s new role, and what the city should consider during the hiring process.

Lando says his first priority is to make connections with the community and officers. He will officially begin his role on March 8th, 2021.