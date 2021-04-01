Frederick Mayor O’Connor announces FY2022 budget proposal

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor unveiled his budget proposal for fiscal year 2022 Thursday in a video announcement.

The $112.1 million general budget would keep the city’s property tax rate the same and continues the 10-year phase-out of the business personal property tax.

Mayor O’Connor says the budget has four commitments:

Being leaders in diversity, equity, inclusion and justice.

Pursuing social, economic and environmental sustainability.

Enhancing housing and human services.

Addressing mobility issues in the city that affect motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians

“As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m committed to the continued collaboration with our community, the city’s executive leadership team, and the board of aldermen to create and sustain a community where everyone has the opportunity to live, work, play and thrive,” he said.

The city will be holding multiple budget discussions to take public feedback before the budget is approved by the Board of Aldermen: April 7th, April 14th, April 26th, April 29th and May 3rd.