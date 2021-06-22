Frederick, Maryland man pleads guilty in federal court to threatening Biden and Harris

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick, Maryland man who threatened now-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during their campaign has pleaded guilty in federal court.

42-year-old James Dale Reed pleaded guilty after on October 4th he left a threatening letter at a Frederick County, Maryland home that had Biden and Harris signs in the yard. In the letter, he threatened to physically harm not only Biden and Kamala– but also anyone else who is a supporter.

Acting United States Attorney for Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzer said that Reed’s actions undermines our democracy and will not be tolerated.

Lenzer said, “He also made threats against citizens who were expressing peaceful support for those candidates, and this sentence his guilty plea should send a message to people like Mr. Reed.”

Reed was already convicted of related state charges in the Frederick County Circuit Court and faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for July 27.