Frederick March for Justice receives award

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick March for Justice organization was recently awarded for its extraordinary efforts to further efforts for racial justice.

The Frederick March for Justice is a racial equity group with a goal to raise awareness about racial injustice and provide inclusion for Black and brown people in Frederick County.

The organization was awarded as the recipient of the prestigious 2021 Ellen Nickens Visionary Award for their events and peaceful protest to bring awareness of the injustice of the death of George Floyd.

“It’s super important that we leave a mark that makes future generations comfortable enough to speak up against what is wrong and fight for what is right. We hope to create a big change in the Black community,” said Amiyah Spencer, member of Frederick March for Justice.

Organizers hope to continue making a difference and expand to other areas.

Frederick March for Justice team: Akiyyah Billups, Alijah Gee, Blair Hudnall, Isaiah Spencer, Gabe Moore & Amiyah Spencer.