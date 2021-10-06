Frederick man sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A man from Frederick has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted.

Elvin Addison Jr., 41, pleaded guilty in a Frederick County courtroom Wednesday. Back in May 2020, Addison shot at his landlord. The bullet missed his face, but he beat him and stole $500. When police went after him, Addison got into a hit-and-run crash. When the officers got on the scene, he assaulted and bit an officer.

“The victim, in this case, suffered through a long recovery process and is dealing with numbness in the face that may never go away,” said Frederick County State’s Attorney, Charlie Smith. “Meanwhile, the police officer that was attacked still has a scar from the bite wound. My hope is that these victims feel relief in knowing that this defendant will be in prison for a very long time.”

When Addison is released, he will serve 5 years of supervised probation upon release.