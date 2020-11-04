Frederick man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

23 -year- old Luis Cruz Rodriguez was to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release after he pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.

Back in April 2017, Cruz Rodriguez conspired with other MS-13 gang members to murder a member of a rival gang, identified as Victim 14. Cruz Rodriguez drove fellow gang members to a secluded spot in Frederick where they dismembered and buried Victim 14.

Cruz Rodriguez is not the only one that has been sentenced, as a total of 30 defendants have been charged in this case by participating in a racketeering conspiracy and other crimes related to their association with MS-13.