Frederick man sentenced in federal court for political threats

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man will serve time in prison for making threats against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Back in February 2021, James Dale Reed, age 42, of Frederick was charged with one count of threat of mass violence and one count of voter intimidation.

Reed was charged after Frederick residents reported receiving a threatening letter in their mailbox stating if they are a Biden/Harris supporter they will be targeted.

U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander sentenced Reed to seven months in federal prison and four months of home detention, with three years of supervised release, for threats to then-former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris.

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner and Special Agent in Charge Bo Keane of the United States Secret Service – Baltimore Field Office.

“Making threats against candidates and fellow citizens for their political beliefs undermines our democracy and will not be tolerated,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “This sentence reflects our commitment to holding accountable anyone who seeks to intimidate, harass or dissuade Americans from exercising their right to vote and to peacefully support the candidate of their choice.”