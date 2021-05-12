Frederick man sentenced in baseball bat attack on parents

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick Maryland man was sentenced for a 2019 attack on his parents.

21-year-old Salvador Antonio Javitt appeared in Frederick County Circuit Court and pled guilty to attempted second degree murder and 1st degree assault. On October 16th Javitt’s sister discovered their parents with severe blunt force injuries and told dispatchers they had been in an argument with her brother.

During the investigation it was found that the injuries were from the suspect beating his parents with a baseball bat. Since the attack Javitt’s parents have recovered from their life-threatening injuries and ask for leniency from the court at sentencing, but because of the crime’s violent nature Javitt was sentenced to 11 years and 5 years probation upon release.