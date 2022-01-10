Frederick man sentenced in 2020 murder trial

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A sentence was handed down on Monday in the case for the 2020 murder of Jaemari Anderson near the Waterside Community. 27-year-old Daniel Flythe has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

In Sept. 2020, witnesses called the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office after finding Anderson suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Anderson was taken to Baltimore shock trauma via helicopter but succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation found that Flythe was the one who pulled the trigger after Anderson got into a verbal altercation with another man, Jordan Hooks. Flythe never confessed to the crime but entered into an “Alford plea,” which acknowledged that there was enough evidence to charge him with the murder.