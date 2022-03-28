FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A 29-year-old man was sentenced on Monday for the 2019 rape of a 14-year-old girl.

A release said that officers first responded to an apartment on Oct. 11, 2019. A woman said that her 14-year-old daughter had been raped on the day before that.

Investigators said that the victim was “hanging out with a group of friends in the woods behind the Elmwood Terrace Apartments” on that evening. William Alexander Reyes-Reyes, who knew the victim, was also in the group. When the victim tried to leave, Reyes-Reyes insisted on walking her home. When they were away from the group, he told her he was lost and asked her to sit down, attacking her right after she did.

Officials said that Reyes-Reyes was first found guilty of second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault in December 2021. He was sentenced to 20 years suspend all but 10 years for the rape.

The judge ordered that he “serve five years of supervised probation, register as a tier-3 sex offender” and have no contact with the victim or any other girls under 16 years old.

“The sentence was the maximum under the sentencing guidelines, and he deserved it. Frederick is very fortunate to have an SVU prosecution team who aggressively seeks justice for these victims,” State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said in a release.