Frederick man receives 18-year sentence for repeat felony offenses

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick, Maryland man with multiple convictions will now be spending the next 18 years behind bars. 22-year-old Mekhi Caire Davis pled guilty to possession of a firearm and violating his probation on Wednesday.

Davis had previously been convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, as well as another firearm offense.

In Frederick County Circuit Court, Judge Julie Stevenson Solt sentenced Davis to five years for this latest offense, as well as an additional 13-and-a-half years for breaking probation. Davis will not be eligible for parole.

State’s Attorney Charlie Smith commented, “This defendant has had numerous opportunities to turn his life around. Judge Solt’s strong sentence will serve to protect our community from someone who has shown a disregard for the safety of those around him.”