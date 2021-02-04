Frederick man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man plead guilty on Thursday to the federal charge of possession of child pornography.

Roy Edward Gibbs was convicted in Montgomery County Circuit Court on four counts involving the sexual abuse of two prepubescent girls in 2016.

Officials say after Gibbs served his sentence for the sexual abuse convictions, he began downloading and distributing images and videos of child pornography using peer-to-peer file-sharing software. Records show that Gibbs continuously distributed child pornography to undercover law enforcement officers over the file-sharing network from August 2019 and November 2019.

During the investigation in August 2019, a detective from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was able to determine that a device using an IP address associated with Gibbs’s residence made 19 different files containing child pornography available for download.

Officials found at least 568 images of child pornography on electronic devices that belonged to Gibb’s and at least 45 images discovered were identical to images downloaded by investigators over the file-sharing network. According to officials, there was also evidence of data shredding along with deletion applications used by Gibbs to attempt to hide evidence of his distribution and possession of child pornography.

Officials say,” Gibbs will be required to continue to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, is an employee, and is a student, pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), and the laws of the state of residence.”

Gibbs faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.