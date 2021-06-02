Frederick man pleads guilty to dogfighting operation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick, Maryland man has plead guilty to a conspiracy to violate the animal-fighting prohibitions of the animal welfare act in connection to an alleged dogfighting operation.

46-year-old Emmanuel A. Powe will be sentenced on September 1 and faces a maximum of five years, three years of supervised release, and a fine of 250-thousand dollars.

According to court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, four other men also plead guilty for their involvement in training, transporting. and breeding dogs for dogfighting. Prosecutors say the operation spanned across D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia between April 2013 and July 2018.

Raj Parekh, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said, “We must protect and care for these animals—not cruelly turn them against each other for profit. Those who engage in this deplorable conduct will face justice to the fullest extent of the law.”