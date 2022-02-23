FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man will serve two life sentences in prison plus an additional 20 years for murdering a 17-year-old Hagerstown girl back in June of 2020.

18-year-old Richard Cartnail III was sentenced by the Frederick County Circuit Court to two life sentences for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He was also sentenced to an additional 20 years for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and 5 years for possessing a regulated firearm as a minor.

The two life sentences will be served concurrently meaning they will be served at the same time while the additional 20-year sentence will be served after those conclude. The 5-year sentence will run concurrently with the life sentences.

17-year-old Ty’kerria Dawson was killed just one day before her 18th birthday in June of 2020 when Cartnail was 16-years-old.

Her body was found near a walking trail near Briargrove Court near Ballenger Creek Middle School in Frederick.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on June 27, 2020, deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were called to a wooded area at the end of Griargrove Court for a report of a deceased person by a resident walking in the area. Officers found Dawson’s body near a creek bed and during the investigation, detectives found several .45 caliber gun shell casings at the scene.

Investigators later learned Cartnail and the victim had been in a relationship and Cartnail detailed a plan to kill Dawson. Dawson traveled to Cartnail’s residence late on June 26, 2020. Shortly after she got there, Cartnail and Dawson walked from Cartnail’s residence to a nearby wooded area where Caliyah Lobaugh, who is also a suspect in the incident, was waiting with a handgun and a change of clothes.

Cartnail then shot Dawson three times in the head.

A Frederick jury found Cartnail guilty of the listed offenses in a December 2021 trial. Judge Scott Rolle ordered that Cartnail be transferred to the Division of Corrections immediately.