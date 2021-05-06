Frederick man found guilty for April 2019 rape

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man was found guilty on Thursday for 2nd degree rape, 2nd degree assault and possession of phencyclidine (PCP) after an incident on April 22, 2019.

A release from the State’s Attorney said that the victim and 39-year-old Christopher Alexander were “casual acquaintances.” The victim had gone to the defendant’s house for a hair appointment. Alexander gave her drinks, after which she passed out. She “awoke to him raping her” before running out of the house in the early hours of April 23.

She went to a friend’s house and was treated at the Frederick Health Hospital. Blood and urine samples were tested at the FBI Chemistry Unit and tested positive for alcohol, PCP and a prescription antihistamine.

State’s Attorney Charlie Smith was quoted in a release as saying, “This young woman showed tremendous courage taking the stand to share her account of that terrible and traumatic night. Unfortunately, this kind of trauma often lasts for years. Hopefully, this guilty verdict and a lengthy sentence will help in the healing process.”

The sentencing is scheduled for July 29 at 9:00 a.m. Alexander could serve up to 21 years.