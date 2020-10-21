Frederick man facing charges after allegedly threatening Biden, Harris

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick, Md. man is facing federal charges after allegedly making threats toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

Prosecutors and investigators say 42-year-old James Dale Reed left a letter threatening former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on the doorstep of another Frederick home on October 4. He was caught leaving the letter early in the morning, on the homeowner’s doorbell camera.

Reed faces the federal charge of threats against a major candidate for President or Vice President, United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur and Special Agent in Charge Bo Keane of the United States Secret Service – Baltimore Field Office announced Wednesday morning.

The full letter and a doorbell camera photo of Reed can be found below:



Photos courtesy of U.S. Dept. of Justice

Someone familiar with Reed identified him as the person in the doorbell camera footage.

Reed first denied leaving the letter, but days later admitted to writing and delivering the letter.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.