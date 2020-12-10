Frederick man facing a slew of charges

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick, Maryland man has been arrested for multiple drug and firearm-related offenses.

Chung Chin Thang, faces a slew of charges including possession of heroin/fentanyl mixture and possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking crime.

The Frederick Police Department executed a search and seizure warrant at Thang’s house where they found 6.3 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 564 grams of marijuana, a stolen handgun, drug paraphernalia, and $1440.

CR 5-601(a)(2), Possession Heroin

CR 5-612, Possession Heroin/Fentanyl mixture

CR 5-601(a)(1), Possession Marijuana

CR 5-602, PWID Marijuana

PS 5-138, Possession of Stolen Firearm

CR 5-621(b)(1), Possession of Firearm in relation to Drug Trafficking Crime

CR 4-204, Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Thang was associated with several opioid overdoses both inside and outside of Frederick County. Police say they are glad they were able to save more lives.

“We would like to thank the public for the information that they provided during this investigation,” said Lt. Andrew Alcorn from the Frederick Police Department. “Mr. Thang was related to several different overdoses, and because of the information that was provided by the public during this investigation, we were able to take him into custody and stop the potential for more overdoses.”

Thang has a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 7.