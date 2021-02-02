Frederick man dies after being pinned under flipped recycling truck

ADAMSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man died on the job Monday after a recycling truck he was riding on slid off the road and overturned at noon Monday in Adamstown, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Mark Steven Williams, 64, was riding on the back of an Ecology Service Recycle Disposal Company truck traveling west down Ira Sears Road when the truck slid off the icy road while negotiating a curve and flipped, pinning Williams under the truck.

Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the truck and passenger were treated for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the accident. No further information is available at this time.