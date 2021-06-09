Frederick man deemed “incompetent” to face trial

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — 33-year-old Sean Shifflett, the Frederick man charged with killing his father has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Shifflett was charged in April, with first-degree murder in the death of his father Terry Lynn Shifflett. Authorities say Shifflet and his father got into an altercation, which led to the incident.

After an evaluation by the Maryland Department of Health, a Frederick County Circuit Court judge found Shifflet, who has been held without bond since his arrest, incompetent to stand trial.

Shifflett has been sent to a mental health facility where he will remain until his second competency hearing in December.