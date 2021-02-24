Frederick man charged with voter intimidation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man has been charged with voter intimidation and sentenced to two years in the Division of Corrections, along with three years of supervised probation.

Officials say Jame Dale Reed was initially charged after residents of a home on Kline Ave. in Frederick reported receiving a threatening letter in their mailbox from Reed. The victims were targeted by Reed due to multiple political signs displayed in their yard.

In the letter Reed went on to say, “This is a warning to anyone reading this letter that if you are a Biden/Harris supporter you will be “targeted”, have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs.”

According to officials, the letter included threats of violence against then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, along with his running-mate Kamela Harris, and former Rep. Gabby Giffords.



Federal charges are still pending in this matter.